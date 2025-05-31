5 best Kyle Pitts trade landing spots after Atlanta Falcons rumors emerge

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons trade rumors have lingered all offseason long, though most have been centered around Kirk Cousins. Recently, reports of the Falcons taking calls on Kyle Pitts have surfaced. Would the Falcons really be willing to move on from the former No. 4 overall pick who’s still just 24 years old?

With Pitts headed into a contract year, perhaps a change of scenery is what would be best for all parties involved as the athletic tight end looks to rebuild his value. So, which teams could emerge as trade candidates for Pitts?

New England Patriots

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Finding a way to help Drake Maye succeed as he enters his second season should be the Patriots’ primary goal. Adding a 6-foot-6 speed threat like Pitts could be just what they’re missing as New England looks to rebuild their receiving corps.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

After trading George Pickens, the Steelers are reportedly looking for another complementary weapon to go with DK Metcalf, and adding Pitts makes a lot of sense. Plus, the Steelers may be able to sweeten the offer and add Kirk Cousins too.

Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Noah Gray has performed admirably when called upon, Pitts would be an upgrade over the 25-year-old, plus he’s a year younger. The cold, hard truth is that the Chiefs will have to eventually have a contingency plan in place to replace Travis Kelce, and we can’t think of a better option than Pitts.

Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers can do better than Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. Not only could Pitts step in as the new starting tight end, he might emerge as one of Justin Herbert’s top targets, giving him both another seam-stretcher and a great red-zone threat.

Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The reigning Super Bowl champs don’t have a lot of urgent needs, but general manager Howie Roseman is among the best in business because he always has a knack for being one step ahead of his team’s weaknesses. With Dallas Goedert recently turning 30 and already seeing reduced production, perhaps the Eagles see the potential with Pitts and presents Atlanta with an offer too good to refuse, possibly swapping Goedert and/or including Grant Calcaterra in the deal too.

