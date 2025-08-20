The New England Patriots may look to move on from safety Kyle Dugger ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, Dugger is available for trade, and the team even offered the veteran defender in trade talks to at least one other team.

It’s not surprising that New England is trying to move on from Dugger, as the 29-year-old has lost his starting spot and is already in danger of getting cut. Trading Dugger, who could have value on the market due to his 65 games of starting experience, would be a savvy move from general manager Eliot Wolf.

That said, let’s go over some potential landing spots for Dugger as a breakup with the Patriots feels imminent.

Kyle Dugger landing spots

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers added Tre’von Moehrig in free agency this offseason to be a long-term starter at one of the safety positions, but the team could use an upgrade over Nick Scott at the other spot.

Dugger and Moehrig would complement each other well in the backend, as Dugger would bring the physicality in run defense, while Moehrig would provide solid ball production and coverage. Carolina has a chance to be much improved in 2025, so they should try to fill any position of need still on the roster

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati’s defense cost them a playoff spot last year. The unit was awful, and still is heading into this season.

Adding an experienced Dugger to the secondary would bolster Al Golden’s defense and sure up a group that was a complete liability. A tandem of Dugger and Stone at safety would also be exciting.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers moved on from Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, leaving a massive void in the secondary.

Juan Thornhill is a serviceable starter, but acquiring Dugger to pair with DeShon Elliott would be a better option for Teryl Austin’s defense. Mike Tomlin and Austin could be the coaches who instill confidence in Dugger after a rough camp in New England.