One of the most shocking developments at New England Patriots training camp has been the benching of safety Kyle Dugger.

Dugger, who has started 65 games for the Patriots since entering the league in 2020, is no longer a starter on New England’s defense. The 29-year-old has been taking second-team reps at practice and seems to be the No.4 safety on the depth chart behind Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Craig Woodson.

With Dugger falling down the depth chart at safety, head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t ruling out the possibility of moving the veteran to linebacker.

“Yeah I mean, we’d consider anything to try to help the football team and help the player,” Vrabel said on Thursday ahead of the Patriots second joint practice with the Vikings. “That’s everything we wanna try to do. Help every player earn a role and build a football team.”

Dugger is a solid tackler and has always been an impactful run defender. Moving the former second-round pick to linebacker would highlight his strengths and mask his weaknesses in coverage. Dugger allowed a 78.3% completion rate and a 141.3 passer rating when targeted in 2024.

The linebacker position is also wide open in New England. Robert Spillane is locked in as a starter, but the other starting spot looks to be up for grabs. If Dugger makes a switch to the middle of the defense and stands out in a new role, he could push for the starting job at the position.

The Patriots will wrap up the week in Minnesota with a preseason game with the Vikings before finishing the preseason on the road versus the New York Giants. Dugger has a lot to do over the next few weeks in order to earn a role or even a roster spot on the team this year.