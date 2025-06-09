Kirk Cousins expected to take next step with Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins won’t be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers after they signed Aaron Rodgers earlier this week. As of now, Cousins is set to return to the Atlanta Falcons, where he’ll be the primary backup to franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Yet, if Cousins got his way, he’d be a starting quarterback when the 2025 season kicks off. Yet, with no other clear contestant emerging, it looks as if Cousins won’t get his way. So, what’s the next step for Cousins?

The Falcons fully expect the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback to be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp when it kicks off on Tuesday. Being that he’s on the roster, this makes sense. The Falcons should expect everyone to be there on Tuesday.

However, there are some specific cases where players aren’t in attendance, like when they’re upset with their contract. Other times, they’re given permission to stay away while the team seeks a trade. This is done when teams know they’re moving on from a player, and it’s what we’re seeing from the Miami Dolphins with Jalen Ramsey right now.

So, Cousins and the Falcons do have other options, but it seems as if both sides are ready to throw in the towel and move forward together. Though, there’s always a chance another team’s starting quarterback goes down with an injury, in which they could come calling for Captain Kirk to board their ship.

