Despite making five trips to the Super Bowl in six seasons, and having maybe the best player in the game — Patrick Mahomes — the Kansas City Chiefs are shockingly a middle-of-the-road team in a new list of NFL team valuations.

Professional sports franchises have become one of the best investments in the business world. While they are expensive to run, they are massive money-making enterprises because of how popular sports leagues now are. And none is bigger in North America than the NFL. Recent sales of NFL teams have broken records in recent years.

That is why a list looking at the latest valuations on NFL teams always generates a lot of interest. That was the case on Wednesday, when Sportico released its updated list of NFL team values. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys and the two teams from New York landed in the top 10. However, where the Chiefs ended up may surprise many.

The franchise in the middle of one of the most dominant runs in the league’s history landed at 16 on the list with a valuation of $6.53 billion. Which was up two spots from their previous spot. It seems that winning three Super Bowls in six seasons doesn’t lead to huge jumps in value.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Franchises like the Cowboys, Giants, or Patriots ranking higher shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for a variety of reasons. They have been a consistent fixture among the most valuable teams in the NFL for a long time. However, there were quite a few surprising teams ahead of Kansas City.

The Falcons came in at 13 with a $7.05 billion valuation. The Texans were above them at $7.17, and the Commanders landed the final spot in the top 10 at $7.47 billion despite their previous owner, Daniel Snyder, badly damaging the brand during his tenure in charge.

But where those teams are located, and the real estate holdings their owners have, played a key role in the Sportico Valuations.

“Examples include Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ 20% interest in Legends Hospitality, a stadium operations corporation; the Washington Commanders’ subsidiaries, which own nearly 400 acres split between 12 parcels near the team’s stadium and practice facility; and the F1 Miami Grand Prix, which Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has a 15-year contract to operate around Hard Rock Stadium.”

You can get a look at the top 10 below:

1. Dallas Cowboys – $12.8 billion

2. Los Angeles Rams – $10.4 billion

3. New York Giants – $10.2 billion

4. New England Patriots – $8.7 billion

5. San Francisco 49ers – $8.6 billion

6. Philadelphia Eagles – $8.4 billion

7. Miami Dolphins – $8.2 billion

8. New York Jets – $8.1 billion

9. Las Vegas Raiders – $7.9 billion

10. Washington Commanders – $7.4 billion