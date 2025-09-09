An already thin Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps got thinner in their Week 1 loss when Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury. While Worthy’s injury has been described as one that will be monitored on a “day-to-day” basis, the Chiefs may want to have a contingency plan in place. Plus, Rashee Rice doesn’t come back from suspension for another five games.

So, which receivers should the Chiefs consider acquiring next? Here’s a quick list of four solutions.

Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson isn’t the first name that comes to mind when it comes to receiver upgrades. Yet, if the Chiefs want to add someone off the street without forcing a trade, then Johnson may be the best solution. He played for three different teams last season, but really only produced with the Panthers, with 357 yards and three touchdowns. He’s not a flashy solution, but he’s cheap.

Brandin Cooks

If the Chiefs want a low-cost trade, then Brandin Cooks could be the perfect fit. At 31 years old, he probably doesn’t want to stick around on what’s expected to be one of, if not the NFL’s worst team. While he has six 1,000-yard seasons to his name, Cooks had the worst season of his career, with 259 yards in 2024. That means his trade value isn’t too high at this point, making him an ideal target for a short-term fix.

Chris Olave

If the Chiefs want a long-term solution that could help them for several years to come, Chris Olave offers exciting potential as a speedster who’s still just 25. Only under contract through 2026, the Saints still haven’t committed a long-term contract to their former first-round pick. After making it through just eight games last season, the Saints may feel like he still has something to prove. Yet, the opportunity to play for a winning franchise and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes has to be enticing for Olave, considering he still hasn’t been to the playoffs.

Tyreek Hill

Of course, the best solution, which may also be very available, is Tyreek Hill. He already has a solid grasp of Andy Reid’s offense, plus pre-existing chemistry with Mahomes. He’s also not having a good time with the Miami Dolphins after a 25-point loss in Week 1.

Hill had a bit of a sideline spat on Sunday while Tua Tagovailoa had a three-turnover day that included two interceptions. Plus, Hill missed the playoffs a season ago, and they may be on track to do the same if they don’t bounce back quickly. Meanwhile, the Chiefs haven’t missed the playoffs since 2014, so there’s no doubt Hill would like to get back on top, especially with a few of his old pals.

