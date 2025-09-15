A notable NFL insider believes there is no doubt the Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a reunion with former star Tyreek Hill. Especially after another bad loss in Week 2.

“Of course, the Dolphins have ‘no plans’ to trade Tyreek Hill, because how many times do we have to hear a team say that and trade the guy before we realize that’s part of the setup so you don’t get screwed in the negotiation,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on Monday. “You have to act like you don’t want to trade him. You have to sit and wait for the right moment. It takes time. But the Chiefs need him.

“They need something. The Dolphins are 0-2, and I’m sure he’d like to get the hell out of there. And we know it because he said it after Week 18 last year. You can’t put that toothpaste back in the tube. The Chiefs need him, and he needs to get out of Miami… I have heard they want him.”

Tyreek Hill contract: Three years, $90 million

There has been speculation about Tyreek Hill being traded since last year. However, the talk seemed to die down during the summer. Then Miami lost 33-8 to open the season, and Hill lost it on the sidelines during the game. Restarting the discourse that his days in South Beach were numbered.

Florio was first to link Kansas City to a Hill trade. However, follow-up reports from other outlets claimed the Dolphins were not accepting calls about a deal. Yet, after both teams suffered another loss on Sunday, changes obviously need to be made. Especially for the Chiefs.

Why a Tyreek Hill trade makes too much sense for the Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

KC’s winless start after reaching the Super Bowl in February is one of the biggest stories in the NFL to start the season. Their defense has not been as formidable, but their offense has been worse. Rashee Rice’s absence due to his suspension has been felt, and after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Week 1, Xavier Worthy is expected to try and play through a torn labrum the rest of the season. Add in that Travis Kelce is well passed his prime, and a trade for Hill does make sense for KC.

Hill’s legendary run with the Chiefs came to an end after the 2021 season when KC was unwilling to give him the long-term pay raise he was seeking. The team traded him in March 2022 for five draft picks. Miami also gave him a four-year, $120 million contract. They added an extra three years and $90 million before last season.

Florio also noted one other key issue with a Tyreek Hill trade. That being a potential suspension if recent domestic violence allegations are found to be legitimate.

Hill is, arguably, the greatest receiver in Chiefs history and would be a massive addition this season.

Tyreek Hill stats (Chiefs): 479 catches, 6,630 yards, 56 touchdowns, 13.8 yards per catch