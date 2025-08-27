A new report has offered up some very bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs and talented receiver Rashee Rice.

“NFL is aiming for at least a potential six-game suspension for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension would kick in at the start of this season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning.

Rice got himself into hot water with the league when he pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges related to a 2024 multi-car crash in Dallas in which he played a major role. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. There has been a lot of speculation on what the punishment from the NFL could look like, and this latest report reveals just how severe it will be.

So, with Rice expected to be out for at least a third of the 2025 Kansas City Chiefs schedule, how does it damage the team this year?

Rashee Rice stats (Career): 20 games, 103 receptions, 1,226 yards, 9 touchdowns, 11.9 yards per catch

How will Rashee Rice’s suspension affect the Kansas City Chiefs?

After being a second-round pick in 2023, Rice showed a ton of potential in his rookie season. Despite only starting eight games, he almost posted a 1,000-yard year on just 79 catches. However, his seven touchdowns proved how impactful he could be. He also tallied 130 yards and a TD in their playoff opening win against the Miami Dolphins that began their run to another Super Bowl victory.

Entering last season, Rice was primed to be Patrick Mahomes’ go-to target. Posting a pair of 100-plus yard days in their first three games proved a potential KC star was on the rise. Then he tore his LCL in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ending his 2024 campaign. And the Chiefs’ offense was never the same the rest of the year.

Rice now looks healthy and ready to take back that role in 2025. However, he probably won’t make his return until October 19. The Chiefs have several tough matchups over the first six weeks. Below, you can get a look at what Kansas City will face over the first month and a half.

Week 1: Chargers

Week 2: Eagles

Week 3: Giants

Week 4: Ravens

Week 5: Jaguars

Week 6: Lions

There are just two easy wins in those games, and there are many who feel the Giants could be a surprise team due to a pass rush that could be one of the best in the NFL in 2025. That was with Rice. Without him, those games against the G-Men and Jaguars will be tougher.

Rice has WR1 potential and will likely miss a tough stretch of games early in the season. Don’t be surprised if the Chiefs end up starting the year 3-3 due to the receiver’s lengthy suspension.