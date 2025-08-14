Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice will be hit with a multi-game suspension at some point this season. However, it could come later in the year and allow him to suit up for some big matchups in the first month of the season.

In March, the expected starting receiver was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and being in a collision involving major injury after he was part of a multi-vehicle crash. The incident is expected to land him a notable suspension. However, it looks like that won’t come until October.

“Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Tuesday, Sept 30, in New York. This means that Rice now is likely to be able to play the first four weeks of this season before any potential discipline is imposed for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Rashee Rice stats (Career): 20 games, 103 catches, 1,226 yards, 9 touchdowns, 11.9 yards per catch

That is very good news for the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending AFC Champions and the league’s current dynasty team have a tough schedule over the first month of the season.

KC kicks off the season with a Friday night clash with division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers. That is followed by a huge Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Then in Week 3, they get a very winnable game against the New York Giants. And finally, in Week 4, they welcome fellow title contenders the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead.

Rice is having a phenomenal summer in his return from a season-ending knee injury in 2024. There is a huge amount of buzz about his potential this season. If the former second-round pick is primed for a breakout year, having him for some huge early-season matchups is great news for the Chiefs. After assuming he could miss the first month serving a suspension.