Although the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t starting this season looking to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, Andy Reid’s team is still feeling the heat. Last year’s Chiefs team still managed to reach the Super Bowl as the AFC representative. Yet, this year’s team is expected to be even better.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs will have to start the season without one of their top receivers, Rashee Rice. Though Rice’s suspension has not officially been announced, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes he’ll be suspended for five or six games.

“Rice has looked fantastic. The Chiefs think he can be a top-10 receiver. Yes, there is the likelihood he’ll be suspended five or six games. Kansas City can make it work until then, and Rice is more than capable of making the wait worth it. Add to that a more experienced Xavier Worthy and (fingers crossed) healthier Brown, and the skill group should be ready to help Mahomes and the coaches reach their stated goal of reigniting the downfield passing game, which will only make Rice and Travis Kelce more dangerous underneath.” SI’s Albert Breer on Rashee Rice

Rice’s eventual suspension stems from his March arrest for his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash, leading to charges for aggravated assault and collision involving major injury.

Once suspended, Rice will no longer be able to practice with the team, so he’ll still need some time to get back into game shape. However, he’ll get some help by being able to resume full team activities during the second half of his suspension.

Rice was limited to just four games last season due to a torn ACL, but he still managed to record 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions. Still, after averaging 58.6 yards per game as a rookie, Rice managed to increase his production to 72 yards per game in his second season, which is why the Chiefs are so excited about his future.

Without Rice, the Chiefs will undoubtedly rely more on Travis Kelce, receivers Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, and whoever else makes the final roster. While Rice will be missed, he won’t take up a spot on the active roster during his suspension, allowing another receiver to earn extra opportunities in his absence.

