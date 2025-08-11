As rumors swirl about the Miami Dolphins potentially trading star receiver Tyreek Hill sooner rather than later, his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, could be a perfect trade partner.

After once seeming like the heart of the Miami roster, Hill has been slowly wearing out his welcome in South Beach. After the 2024 season ended, he seemingly suggested he would welcome a trade. In training camp, he openly implied running back De’Von Achane doesn’t deserve to be in games on third down. And his off-the-field transgressions have cast a dark light on the franchise.

That is why it should come as no surprise that several teams are “monitoring” the Hill situation, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. While there are teams interested, Hill had a big down season in 2024. He is one of the highest-paid receivers in the game. And has a damaged reputation. It makes a trade far from easy to make for the Dolphins.

Yet, of the potential suitors, one team in particular seems like a good fit: The Kansas City Chiefs. We explain why a trade makes sense for both teams before the 2025 NFL season begins.

Tyreek Hill stats: 81 catches, 959 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 11.8 yards per catch

Does a Tyreek Hill reunion make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chiefs are the only team in the league that knows Hill even better than the Dolphins. Over six seasons, they turned a fifth-round pick seen as just a speedster into one of the best receivers on the planet. When they traded him before the 2022 season, it was the right move. He was looking for a massive pay raise, and such a deal for a receiver did not fit the team’s dynasty strategy. And they were right.

Despite moving on from the six-time Pro Bowler, Kansas City went to three straight Super Bowls and won two. However, since getting rid of Hill, Patrick Mahomes and the offense have not been the same. With him, they were one of the best groups in the league and led the team to a pair of Super Bowl trips. Without him, they became a solid group that was clutch when it mattered, but leaned on their defense.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs schedule predictions 2025 – Game by game Chiefs predictions

The offense took another step back in 2024. They certainly have intriguing options in the passing game with Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Hill clone Xavier Worthy. However, none of them are as good as the Dolphins receiver, and top target Travis Kelce is another year older. If they want to get back to the Big Game and win a third in four years, Hill would turn them into favorites in the AFC.

Kansas City smartly worked on improving its offensive line in the offseason instead of Mahomes’ targets. And those improvements in that area actually make them a great trade partner for the Dolphins in a Tyreek Hill trade.

Tyreek Hill contract: Three years, $90 million

Kansas City Chiefs have something the Miami Dolphins need

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the offseason, Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore after trading Joe Thuney, and used their top pick in April on Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons. With the rookie generating serious buzz this summer, it gives them three legitimate starting tackles, along with Jawaan Taylor. Depth is not a bad thing, but if everyone stays healthy, they could have a talented player sitting on the bench.

Something the Miami Dolphins need is talented offensive linemen. Especially at tackle. Well, the Chiefs have that. Could a trade featuring Moore and Rice, or Brown, intrigue the Dolphins? Maybe. It gets them a rock-solid tackle, a solid No. 2 receiver behind Jaylen Waddle, and gets a good amount of money off the books. Perhaps Taylor for Hill straight up would work on a money and talent level for both.

Either way, it is all speculation. But if the Dolphins seriously considered a Hill trade soon, they have a good fit with the Chiefs. And the Chiefs should ponder bringing back the team legend as they pursue another championship this season.

Related: Miami Dolphins Schedule Predictions 2025 – Game by Game Dolphins Projections