The Kansas City Chiefs got some much-needed positive news on Thursday regarding talented speedster Xavier Worthy.

According to various reports today, Kansas City revealed that only one player from the 53-man roster who would not practice was receiver Jalen Royals. Why does that matter? It means that fellow receiver Xavier Worthy is available to practice — likely in a limited capacity.

The Chiefs entered their Week 1 Friday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers without WR1 Rashee Rice due to a suspension. Just a few plays into their game in Brazil, Worthy and Travis Kelce accidentally collided while running their routes.

Xavier Worthy #chiefs



Confirmed shoulder dislocation which is exactly how it looked. Kelce hits him from the front so most likely a posterior dislocation.



Two possible outlooks



1: Rehabs and returns to play. NFL average return to play is within 3 weeks. Would not expect a hit… pic.twitter.com/YWgzODNQSm — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 7, 2025

The collision knocked the wide receiver off his feet and dislocated his shoulder. Forcing him out of last week’s game. The Chiefs would go on to lose their season opener 27-21. There were concerns that the injury could potentially lead to an injured reserve stint. Meaning they would be without their top two receivers for the rest of the first month of the season.

However, head coach Andy Reid confirmed earlier this week that an IR stint was not among the options for the banged-up receiver. Today’s news is another big positive progression in his recovery and opens the door to him potentially suiting up on Sunday afternoon in a massive home opener and Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.