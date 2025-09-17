We’re not used to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs like this. But when you’re 0-2, you start to point fingers. Facing possibly their first 0-3 start since 2011, the Chiefs are scrambling to find answers, but they can’t do anything about Rashee Rice’s suspension or Xavier Worthy’s injury.

Their absences have forced the Chiefs to dig even deeper into their wide receiver depth chart, even forcing general manager Brett Veach to make outside additions to the roster. Throughout it all, it’s safe to say the Chiefs can’t wait until Rice’s six-game suspension is over, and for Worthy to recover from his shoulder injury.

In fact, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Chiefs may be growing more “frustrated” with their receiving corps as time goes on.

“I get the sense that the Chiefs are frustrated by the repetitive nature of this — their WR room being decimated every year by injuries and other issues. But they expect it to improve once Worthy is back and Rice comes off his suspension. I think that’ll help the run game, too. And they really should be able to get right Sunday against the Giants. It’s too early to give up on Andy Reid and Mahomes, but the concerns are legit.” Dan Graziano on the Chiefs

Fine, but the Chiefs have had offensive concerns, especially relating to their receiving corps, really, since they traded Tyreek Hill. While they managed to win two more Super Bowls without him, this Chiefs receiver room has been in constant flux for one reason or another.

Perhaps re-acquiring Hill could help solve Kansas City’s issues in the short term, but we can see why they’ve invested first and second-round picks in Worthy and Rice over the past three draft classes. Maybe now they regret not making more investments into their WR room, but again, injuries are unpredictable.

For now, there’s hope that Worthy can return in time for the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday night, but they’ll be without Rice for four more games, no matter what.

