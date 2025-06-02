Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tie the knot

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially a married man.

The reigning NFL MVP and actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot this past weekend in a stunning ceremony in Ventura, California.

all the photos from hailee steinfeld and josh allen's wedding, the thread. pic.twitter.com/yAg08dWE3c — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) June 1, 2025

The 29-year-old signal-caller looked sharp in a black-and-white tuxedo, while the 28-year-old Oscar nominee wowed in a strapless gown with a long veil and delicate gloves. Bills tight end Dawson Knox, offensive lineman Spencer Brown, and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky were all groomsmen, according to Heavy.

Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown and Trubisky at Josh and Hailee’s wedding. I know, I’m obsessed, mind ya business 🤣 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7nBqeLUg4D — Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) June 1, 2025

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023. The couple got engaged in November 2024 and posted the proposal on Instagram soon after, and Steinfeld has since gushed over the way Allen popped the question on several occasions.

“I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?’” she told the outlet. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That’s the word,” she says.

“I thought we were going on a little date night and it just so happened to be that the dress matched the flowers in this beautiful set up,” she added. “I want to make a wallpaper out of this photo and put it in my room.”