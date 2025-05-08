Does Joe Burrow have a new leading lady?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the internet buzzing again, speculating on his relationship with model Olivia Ponton.

The pair were first linked last December. But, this past weekend, the signal-caller and the supermodel were both in Miami for the Formula 1 race, and they were spotted leaving a black sprinter van while arriving at a Raising Cane’s event on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Burrow exited the van first, and the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model followed, exiting the van after several other people filed out. Todd Graves, the CEO of Raising Cane’s, and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt were also in the vehicle.

Burrow also attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, and Ponton was seen heading to an afterparty for the event when she was stopped by paparazzi. She smiled and chatted with the photographers, but went quiet and just smiled when asked if she was dating the Bengals star quarterback.

The potential couple were first linked in December when Burrow’s home was broken into in a string of athlete robberies. Ponton was inside his home and called the police about the robberies, though she identified herself as one of Burrow’s employees at the time. The signal-caller discussed the incident in a press conference, but he did not mention Ponton.