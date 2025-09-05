The NFL schedule maker sure is trying to stir things up, pitting the New York Jets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 1 matchup.

The stories write themselves heading into this grudge match. Aaron Rodgers leads the Steelers into MetLife Stadium — “JetLife” as Rodgers referred to it during his disappointing, though never boring, two-season tenure with Gang Green. His QB counterpart Sunday, Justin Fields, started Week 1 for the Steelers a year ago. He’s now under center for the Jets as Rodgers’ replacement. The Jets needed a replacement because new coach Aaron Glenn wanted no part of Rodgers. So, the future Hall of Famer replaced Fields and Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.

Got all that?

Last season, with Rodgers running the show, the Jets were crushed 37-15 by the Steelers in Week 7. Fields didn’t play in that game. Instead, he sat behind Wilson, despite starting the 2024 season 4-2 as QB1.

Does Fields want to stick it to coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers? He won’t say. Rodgers downplayed the revenge angle this week too. But if you know Rodgers at all, you know he’d love to spoil Glenn’s party Sunday.

All that said, let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Week 1 showdown between the Jets and Steelers.

Justin Fields receives louder boos than Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers will be mostly booed in his MetLife Stadium return. But the Gang Green faithful doesn’t appear to have that much animosity toward Rodgers, despite his failed experiment with the Jets. And the fact that it’s rumored the stadium might be 48 percent full of Steelers fans will curb the hatred, as well. Jets fans seem to have almost an indifferent take on Fields. But they’ll turn on him quickly if he fails to spark the offense. That should start somewhere in the third quarter Sunday and hit a crescendo before the final gun.

Breece Hall will get 25 touches for Jets

The most active offensive weapon for the Jets this week will be Breece Hall. The Jets plan to run the ball a lot this season, and Hall should get at least 17 carries in the season opener. But with Fields’ inability to get the ball downfield consistently, Hall will be his favorite target in the passing game, too. Figure at least eight receptions out of the backfield for Hall, who had six catches for a season-high 103 yards against the Steelers a year ago.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith combine for 4 sacks against Justin Fields

Fields is going to be in for a tough afternoon, especially when he drops back to pass. The Jets QB is prone to the sack because he doesn’t make quick decisions and holds the ball too long. That’s a bad recipe against pass-rushing demons T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith of the Steelers. Especially so because the Jets lost their most valuable lineman this week, when guard Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending torn triceps. Without AVT there to help him in his NFL debut, rookie tackle Armand Membou will have his hands full on the right side of the line. Fields will make some plays with his feet. But in the end Watt and Highsmith will get home at least four times combined.

Sauce Gardner will intercept an Aaron Rodgers pass

Gardner is one of the elite corners in the NFL, a two-time All-Pro just three seasons into his career. However, despite being among the best in coverage, he has just three interceptions in 48 games. He’s going to get one Sunday, though. Sauce and Rodgers have tremendous respect for one another. Each also has a huge ego. So, you know Rodgers is going to test Gardner, especially if the Jets top corner travels to cover DK Metcalf. Sauce will more than hold his own and rise to the occasion, limiting Metcalf’s production and coming away with a pick.

Aaron Rodgers leads Steelers to narrow victory over Jets

Rodgers isn’t going to look great Sunday. But the 41-year-old will produce more than Fields. Plus, he plays for the better team. The Steelers were 10-7 a year ago and remain in playoff mode. The Jets, 5-12 in 2024, are in another stage of rebuilding and likely beginning a 15th consecutive season without a postseason berth. A low-scoring 20-13 Steelers win sounds about right.