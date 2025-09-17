The New York Jets will be without their $40 million free-agent acquisition for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that quarterback Justin Fields will be out as he remains in concussion protocol. Fields suffered the head injury in the fourth quarter of New York’s 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills when the back of his head hit the turf hard after getting taken down by Joey Bosa.

“When it comes to injuries, one person that I can just say out right now would be Justin. He’s still going through his protocol, so he will be out,” said Glenn.

Coach Glenn rules out QB Justin Fields (concussion) for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers



Taylor Steps Into Starting Role

Fifteen-year veteran Tyrod Taylor — who has a career 28-28-1 record — will start in Fields’ place. Taylor entered after Fields went down against the Bills and finished 7-for-11 for 56 passing yards and one touchdown while getting sacked twice.

The last time Taylor started was with the New York Giants in 2023, where he went 2-3 in five games.

Taylor will face a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed a 60.6% completion percentage through the first two games of 2025, along with a 94.6 quarterback rating and two passing touchdowns. The Buccaneers also have four sacks this season.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract after moving on from Aaron Rodgers following two tumultuous seasons. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick went 4-2 starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 while filling in for Russell Wilson.

Through the first two games this season, Fields is 19-for-33 for 245 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He has also rushed 17 times for 97 yards and two scores.

The Jets will look to win their first game of the season on the road against Tampa Bay, where they are 6.5-point underdogs.