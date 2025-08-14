Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in June 2010 and had been battling the illness for over a decade.

News of the terrifying health incident emerged following comments in the Netflix documentary America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, set to be released next week.

Jones, in the fifth episode of the documentary, refers to undergoing cancer treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center “about a dozen years ago.”

He expanded upon those comments with the local newspaper.

Jones underwent two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries as part of his treatment, while crediting an experimental PD-1 trial drug for his recovery, calling it a “real miracle.”

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones told the Dallas Morning News. “I went into trials for that PD-1, and it has been one of the great medicines.”

Jerry Jones, who will turn 83 in October, shocked fans with the health update. Many were unaware of his off-the-field battle with advanced cancer.

But the health journey ultimately turned out positive. He is now cancer-free.

“I now have no tumors,” he said.

Jerry Jones just revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma over a decade and a half ago — but he beat it with the help of an experimental drug.



Fans on social media celebrated the news, pointing out that despite their disappointment in him as an owner, they’re glad he was able to fight through the sickness.

“It’s bigger than football- get well soon, Jerry,” one fan wrote.

The Melanoma Research Alliance praised Jones for sharing the story of his battle with the disease.

“We’re grateful Jerry Jones shared his story of facing stage 4 #melanoma and how research gave him more time,” they responded. “His experience highlights the power of clinical trials and why continued investment in science is so important.”

“He may be the reason this team (hasn’t) seen a Super Bowl in 30 years, but I’m glad cancer didn’t claim another victim here,” another fan said.

Super Bowl Drought

On that last note, we’d be remiss if we didn’t discuss Jerry Jones and his team’s woes when it comes to playoff success.

The Cowboys are preparing for the 2025 NFL season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, following a brutal 7-10 record last year, which was preceded by an even more brutal exit from the playoffs the season before at the hands of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN sports personality Mike Greenberg recently put the Cowboys’ lack of success in shocking perspective.

“They have won a total of five playoff games, and they have, by a wide margin, the longest drought without an appearance in the NFC title game. They were there in ’95. The second-longest wait? Chicago in 2010,” he said while discussing current contract issues with their star player, Micah Parsons.

Good Lord, it hurts just to hear that.

Still, if you want to put Jerry Jones’ battle with cancer into perspective, take a look at his cameo appearance in the ninth episode of Landman last season.

Jones delivered a powerful monologue about integrating family into business, and about what’s important in life. He knocked it out of the park during the scene.

His speech highlighted the importance of balancing work and family life, a central narrative in Landman, especially for its main character, Tommy Norris, played by Emmy Award-nominated actor Billy Bob Thornton.

“I made my mind up a long time ago I was going to work with my kids,” Jones says in the scene, eyes tearing up. “And they’re involved in everything. They’re involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate. And so when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together.”

“I thought I was doing it for them, but the one that got the most out of it was me.”

While his appearance may have been helped by the fact that it was a speech about his own family life, viewers almost universally agreed – His acting was great. Now, news of his cancer battle adds to the emotion.

While Cowboys fans have every right to criticize Jerry Jones for his work as the team’s owner, he believes he’s still the best man for the job.

“The reason I don’t let somebody else be the GM is because I don’t have anybody that I will let do it to actually do it right,” said Jones in an interview with DLLS.

If doing it right means just five playoff wins in almost 30 years, I’d hate to see what doing it wrong looks like. Still, we’re glad Jerry made it through the toughest battle of his life.