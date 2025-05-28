Jerry Jones went viral again with these new photos

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become the center of attention again, this time for the photos he took at a Texas bar.

In the pictures, he seems to be cozied up to a young blonde woman at Inwood Tavern, and the images have since gone viral, with questions surrounding the nature of her relationship with Jones going viral. The woman has since been identified as Jessica Jane Farrow, a real estate manager at Vuori Clothing, according to the Daily Mail. She posted the photos with the caption “Go Cowboys.”

Jerry Jones goes viral for photos with young blonde at Dallas bar https://t.co/Zs6qFWiW72 pic.twitter.com/M7vUkmTeUd — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2025

The 82-year-old controversial Cowboys executive has been married to 81-year-old Eugenia “Gene” Jones, a former Miss Arkansas USA, since 1963. They have three children together, Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jr., who all hold executive positions within Dallas’ organization. Nothing about the photos suggests that Jones was doing anything except taking a picture with a fan.

Farrow, meanwhile, appeared on the LivBtr podcast last October, detailing her previous Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis and discussing her health journey on her way to remission. She is now in her late 30s, and her Instagram reveals interests in fashion, wellness, and philanthropy, among other hobbies.

Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for the 2025 NFL season, in which the team hopes to improve from their disappointing 7-10 campaign in 2024.