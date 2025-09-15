Monday typically delivers a lot of injury news for players who played on Sunday. The Washington Commanders played on Thursday, but their injury report still arrived on Monday nonetheless. It’s an important one, with Jayden Daniels‘ Week 3 status in question after Washington’s Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Daniels underwent an MRI following the loss. Those results are now in, and Daniels is dealing with a sprained knee. According to Rapoport, that means Daniels’ Week 3 status is “in doubt.”

If Daniels can’t go, it will mean backup QB Marcus Mariota will be making his first start of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team. Mariota, 31, appeared in 11 games for the Raiders from 2020 to 2021, but he never started for them.

He has, however, made 74 starts across 11 NFL seasons. While the former No. 2 overall pick was once looked upon as a potential franchise quarterback, Mariota has started just 13 games since 2020.

Mariota is a clear downgrade for the Commanders’ offense, likely leading to a reduction in passing yards and touchdowns. As a result of Daniels’ potential absence, expect the Commanders to have a run-heavy approach in Week 3 against Las Vegas.

