With the NFL season just days away, there is a lot of excitement surrounding not only the New York Giants but also their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart. Dart, who originally faced scrutiny from fans and media figures alike when he was drafted by the Giants in last spring’s draft, has seemingly silenced all critics during this past summer’s preseason. Dart has impressed so much that many Giants fans are calling on him to potentially start as soon as possible. However, the Giants should stick to the plan and not start Jaxson Dart until 2026. Here are three reasons why this should remain the case.

1: Let Russ Cook

When the Giants signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a contract this past spring, it was immediatley made clear that he would be the starter for the Giants in 2025, and rightfully so. The 10 time pro bowler has thrown for 46,000 yards in his career, and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014. Although he is nowhere near the player he once was, Wilson still remains the most talented the Giants quarterback currently on the roster, and is quite possibly the most talented QB the Giants have had in the last decade.

Rushing to Jaxson Dart is ignoring the clear talent that they already have in the locker room. Utilizing Wilson, while allowing Dart to develop, is the way to give the Giants a chance to win both now, and in the future.

2: Jameis In Waiting

Prior to their week one matchup against the Commanders, it was revealed that the Giants current backup quarterback is in fact Jaxson Dart. This should come as a surprise, as the Giants inked former 5,000 yard passer Jameis Winston to a two year contract this past offseason. Despite the inconsistency, Winston has shown his arm strength and ability to find receivers downfield.

While Winston does come with an interception problem, he is still the best option for the Giants at QB2, and carries the experience that Dart lacks.

3: The Mahomes Model

It’s pretty simple: the Giants should follow the same model that Patrick Mahomes did. Mahomes, who backed up Alex Smith during his first year in the league, quickly developed into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. If the Giants stick to that blueprint, it could give Dart the development time he needs and allow him to come in swinging in 2026.