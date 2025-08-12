Just days after refusing to play in the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener, James Cook decided to be a participant in Tuesday’s practice. In a weird turn of events for the ongoing contract drama between the team and the running back.

Like many star running backs before him, Cook is heading into the final year of his contract and is looking to secure a big pay raise. And long-term security before this season kicks off. And just like many star players that preceded him, the situation has led to issues between the two sides. As he has decided to sit out notable amounts of practice time this summer.

Well, that ended Tuesday in a surprising turn of events as Cook fully took part in practice. This latest holdout lasted nine days and comes on the heels of Cook dressing for their preseason loss against the Giants last week. But refusing to take the field. Does it mean the hold-in is officially over? Maybe.

James Cook contract: Four years, $5.8 million

Cook’s first few minutes of his first practice back pic.twitter.com/VPU2zu9fGM — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 12, 2025

“Too early to go there,” head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after today’s practice [via The Athletic]. “Right now, I’m just focused on what’s right in front of us, which is the practice, which would be a step for us here.”

James Cook is set to make just $5 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Reports have suggested he is looking for a deal that would see him earn around $15 million annually. Such a deal would make the two-time Pro Bowler the third-highest-paid RB in the league. Only behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey [via Spotrac].

His decision to practice fully today after sitting out for more than a week may have been a good-faith gesture as negotiations get closer to the finish line.

James Cook stats: 207 rushes, 1,009 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4.9 yards per carry