NFL insider shares key ‘checkpoint’ that could decide Kirk Cousins’ future with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason with executives around the league expecting quarterback Kirk Cousins to be traded. With the veteran sitting out voluntary OTAs, a new timeline has emerged for the franchise’s decision on his future.

Addressing the situation, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the next key ‘checkpoint’ this offseason that will help provide clarity on Cousins’ future is the start of training camp. Whether or not he reports is viewed as a critical element in the process.

Kirk Cousins stats (ESPN): 3,508 passing yards, 18-16 TD-INT, 66.9% completion rate, 7.7 ypa

Atlanta surprised many around the NFL in March when it kept Cousins on the roster, ensuring that his $10 million roster bonus in 2026 vested to become fully guaranteed. It was another significant financial commitment to a quarterback who is poised to be the backup behind Michael Penix Jr. this season.

The driving force behind the team keeping Cousins to this point seems to be franchise owner Arthur Blank. As one of the richest NFL owners, he can afford to cover Cousins’ salary and doesn’t see a reason for the team to move on from him for nothing in return.

Kirk Cousins contract (Spotrac): $40 million cap hit in 2025

Multiple potential suitors for Cousins have also taken themselves out of the mix. The Cleveland Browns are rostering four healthy quarterbacks right now, the New Orleans Saints are poised to roll with a young starter and the Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on Aaron Rodgers.

It leaves Cousins with no viable options and at the very least takes out any potential starting job around the league. With clubs also requiring Atlanta to cover a significant portion of Cousins’ salary in 2025, there’s even less incentive for the organization to make a deal. As a result, Cousins will likely be the Falcons’ backup quarterback this fall and the current belief is that he’ll be there for training camp.

