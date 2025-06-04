4 Jalen Ramsey trade offers emerge from NFL insiders

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Going back to April, there have been multiple reports of the Miami Dolphins having an interest in trading three-time All-Pro cornerback. Yet, the Dolphins still haven’t found an offer to their liking.

So that’s what a panel of ESPN’s NFL insiders set out to do. Let’s look at their ideas.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano proposes Jalen Ramsey trade to Dolphins

Fowler’s trade idea to Dolphins:

Dolphins trade: Ramsey

Ramsey Rams trade: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, cash

Fowler’s idea has the Rams pay $12 million of Ramsey’s $20.2 million salary for 2025, which is why they don’t have to part with much draft capital for the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Plus, we already know he’d fit Sean McVay’s culture, having already won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles.

Graziano’s trade idea to Dolphins:

Dolphins trade: Ramsey

Ramsey Rams trade: 2026 seventh-round pick

Graziano actually feels like it’s more likely that the Dolphins release Ramsey from their roster rather than trade him, which is why the Rams only have to part with their lowest possible draft selection in exchange.

Ben Solak suggests Ramsey trade Panthers

Dolphins trade: Ramsey

Ramsey Panthers trade: 2026 fourth-round pick

Solak cites the defensive coordinator connection in Carolina, where former Rams coach Ejiro Evero resides. Interestingly enough, Solak projects Ramsey to switch to safety to fill one of the Panthers’ biggest remaining needs, yet he could still play a factor at corner in Carolina too.

Seth Walder projects Ramsey trade to Chargers

Dolphins trade: Ramsey, 2027 sixth-round pick

Ramsey, 2027 sixth-round pick Chargers trade: 2027 seventh-round pick

Here, the Chargers actually get more in return than they’re giving up in exchange for Ramsey. Why? Because they have enough cap space to absorb the entirety of Ramsey’s contract. That makes them an attractive trade partner for the Dolphins, and he fills a key need.

