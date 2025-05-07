Jalen Hurts and his new wife dazzled at the Met Gala

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

It was a glamorous night in New York City for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his new wife, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

A few months after winning the Super Bowl – and shortly after revealing his marriage – Hurts took to the red carpet at the Met Gala with his new bride by his side. The pair were dressed in Burberry, with the 26-year-old quarterback sporting a bespoke “velvet double-breasted suit with floral embroidery, white shirt and black tie,” according to the atelier. Burrows, meanwhile, dazzled in a luxurious maroon gown cut with a high leg slit and embellished with beads and fringe.

Hurts completed his show-stopping look with a $10,300 Breitling Navitimer watch and a Tiffany & Co. brooch. He attended the Met Gala a mere days after skipping his team’s customary championship visit to the White House.

In his Men’s Health feature last month, Hurts revealed that he’d married Burrows, his college sweetheart, in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Hurts’ teammate, star running back Saquon Barkley, also took to New York City to cut a dapper figure on the Met Gala red carpet. While he attended solo, his fiancee, Anna Congdon, shared snaps of her future husband on her Instagram story.

Saquon Barkley showed up to the Met Gala in classic fashion 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TE9SIG53zN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 5, 2025

It was Barkley’s first Met Gala appearance in six years.