The NFL handed down its discipline to Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during Thursday night’s season opener.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carter has been fined $57,222 for the idiotic moment that nearly cost the Eagles after being ejected before the first snap. He will not face suspension as the league considered his ejection equivalent to a one-game ban already served.

NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott. The league also says the game he was ejected for will serve as a one-game suspension. "After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,"…

The fine represents a full game check — 1/18th of Carter’s $1.03 million base salary, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted.

Carter will not appeal the decision.

“After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,” Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter.

When asked whether the team will impose additional discipline — like benching Carter for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs — head coach Nick Sirianni remained tight-lipped.

“I’m going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it Sunday or not,” Sirianni told reporters, the The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg. “Every conversation, whether it’s a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will be handled privately. I just think that’s the way to go about doing team business.”

What Really Happened on Thursday Night

It was a shocking moment as more than 30 million Americans watched. Instead of heading to his defensive huddle, Carter started walking toward the Cowboys. When the two players got face-to-face, Carter inexplicably let loose a loogie on Prescott. The All-Pro defensive tackle was immediately ejected, and Dallas took advantage, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns while Philadelphia struggled to pressure Prescott without their star pass rusher.

Video released later revealed that Prescott had spit toward the ground while behind teammates in his huddle. Carter apparently interpreted this as being directed at him and confronted the quarterback.

📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/2eFceHs14V — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2025

“I wouldn’t spit on somebody,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I stepped through, [and] I actually said words like, ‘The hell — excuse me,’ but probably even more colorful — what would I need to spit on you for?’ And he just spit on me in that moment. It was more of a surprise than anything.”

Carter owned up to his mistake afterward.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. … Not being able to start the game even, finish the game, it f—ed me up, but we’re going to get it better. It won’t happen again. I can make that promise.”

Despite his immense talent, this isn’t Carter’s first brush with disruptive behavior. As The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes points out, Carter had three unnecessary roughness penalties in 2024 — tied for most in the league. His seven total penalties also ranked third among defensive linemen.

