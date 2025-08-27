Jakobi Meyers wants out of Las Vegas. Could a return to his original team, the New England Patriots, be on the horizon? New rumors are opening the door to that possibility soon.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Meyers surprisingly requested a trade from the Raiders. The demand came after the organization passed on talks about a contract extension. While rumors claim Las Vegas is not interested in moving him, a follow-up acquisition is keeping the trade door open.

After reports of Meyers wanting out emerged, the Raiders decided to all of a sudden sign five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper less than two weeks before the start of the season. Cooper had been available in free agency for months. So the timing was certainly interesting.

Meyers will certainly appeal to various teams in need of an impact wide receiver. And you can add the Patriots to that list. During a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry revealed the organization had made trade advances for Meyers during the offseason.

If they had an interest then, it is unlikely that it has changed in the months since. Especially with projected WR1 Stefon Diggs always being a locker room wild card. So, what would it take to pry Meyers away from the Raiders and back to New England?

What the New England Patriots would have to give up in a Jakobi Meyers trade

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers completed a trade that will send receiver Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth and seventh-round pick. The veteran pass catcher is a two-time Pro Bowler. An honor Meyers has never earned. However, he is eight years older.

Jakobi Meyers stats (2024): 87 catches, 1,027 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 11.8 yards per catch

But the trade package is likely similar to what the Pats would have to offer in a potential deal. With the Raiders still unwilling to move the receiver, it is possible New England may have to up the offer. A future fourth-round pick, or a fifth and seventh rounder, may be enough to get a deal done. If Las Vegas wants anything more or of a higher value, the Patriots have to reply with a hard no.

If they could acquire him at some point in the next month, he would certainly be a great addition and give Drake Maye another meaningful weapon in the passing game this year.