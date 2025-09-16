The Jacksonville Jaguars have played just two games, and they’re already making roster changes after a 1-1 start. This time, the changes are coming on defense.

According to the Jaguars’ official press release, the team has released safety Darnell Savage from its roster. Savage appeared in both of the Jaguars’ first two games, but he only saw action in roughly 36% of the team’s snaps. Savage recorded one tackle in the 48 snaps he played.

The 21st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Savage started all 13 games he appeared in with the Jaguars last season. He recorded 51 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections.

Now he’ll presumably hunt for an opportunity to join another team after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Packers. Now 28 years old, Savage has compiled 82 starts in his seven-year career. Teams looking to add experience to their secondary could prioritize him.

However, after drawing bottom-tier coverage grades from Pro Football Focus, there’s a reason why Savage is now looking for a new team. Of course, there’s always the opportunity for a change of atmosphere bringing a positive change to Savage’s career if the grass is greener on the other side.

Perhaps Savage will even follow former Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to the Buffalo Bills, where he now works as a senior defensive assistant. Surely, Savage will get another chance soon.

