While many tried to sound the alarm, it appears the Miami Dolphins will indeed be a bad football team this season. Sure, it’s early, and there are 14 more games to play, but a 0-3 start puts Miami well behind the eight-ball.

The Dolphins do have a very winnable matchup against the also winless New York Jets on Monday night, but another loss might just send this team into fire sale mode. If so, no one may be safe.

While an even more extended loss streak would surely put general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel under fire, what about the players? It sounds like trades could be coming too, and not just with the already disgruntled Tyreek Hill.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips may even hit the trade block later this fall. While he’s still just 26 years old, Phillips is in the final year of his rookie contract, meaning other teams may already be calling about the upcoming free agent.

“Another potentially available Dolphin I have my eye on is edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, a 2021 first-round pick who’s in the final year of his contract. If Miami decides to start moving players, Phillips is probably one of their more popular potential trade options.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Jaelan Phillips trade

Phillips would bring some risk to his next team. After all, he hasn’t tallied any sacks yet this season, and he only had one in four games last year.

But the bigger issue is his durability. Phillips has only made it through a total of 15 games across the past three seasons. His unavailability will undoubtedly impact his next contract.

For now, Phillips could be an ideal rental for a playoff contender looking for a pass-rush boost. At the very least, he’s a rental for the remainder of this season. Who knows? His next team may be so impressed that they want to offer him a new deal before he even reaches free agency.

