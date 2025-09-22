A Hall of Fame NFL writer has roasted the Dallas Cowboys in their attempt to fill Micah Parsons’ void after inexplicably trading him to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the regular season.

Dallas recently signed veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney — the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft — to help their beleaguered defense that is giving up 30.7 points and 409.7 yards per game through the first three weeks.

However, Charean Williams doesn’t believe Clowney will bring anything of significance to the Cowboys defense.

“I personally think he’s one of the most overrated players in NFL history — a number one overall pick who’s made three Pro Bowls, who’s never had a double-digit sack season, and is probably on his last legs in the NFL,” Williams told Sportsnaut’s Evan Groat.

Cowboys’ Pass Rush Struggles Exposed

Clowney, who is entering his 12th NFL season, played for the Carolina Panthers last year, recording 5.5 sacks in 14 games. Overall, he has 58 sacks in 140 career games. He didn’t play in the Cowboys’ 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Dallas defense has just four sacks as they’ve started the season 1-2, and a lack of pressure won’t get the job done.

“They’re trying an edge rusher by committee after trading Micah Parsons,” explained Williams. “And I just don’t think these position groups by committee work very often.”

Williams added: “Their defense doesn’t look anything like a playoff team, and I think it’s going to be about how many games the Cowboys can outscore their opponents.”

The Cowboys failed to sack Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as he threw four touchdowns and 298 passing yards. It doesn’t get easier in Week 4 when they welcome Parsons and the Packers to Dallas on “Sunday Night Football.”