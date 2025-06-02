Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen addresses Travis Etienne trade rumors

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When the 2021 NFL Draft came around, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a big splash by making Trevor Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick while adding Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick. It was an intriguing pairing from the very start, considering the two were teammates on the Clemson Tigers, where they won a college football national championship.

Yet, now that the running back is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, Etienne trade rumors have surfaced. After selecting Tank Bigsby in the third round last year, the Jaguars doubled down and selected Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round this year.

Despite the reinforced Jaguars’ running back room, coach Liam Coen said the reports of the Jaguars wanting to move on are “absolutely inaccurate.” In other words, the Jaguars aren’t thinking about moving on from their starting running back from the past three seasons.

After starting his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing performances, Etienne made it through just 15 games last season while tallying 558 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In addition to being in line for a new contract, perhaps the reduced production is why the Jaguars trade rumors surfaced, but they should be put to bed now.

Related: NFL revenue: Examining where the National Football League’s money comes from, future of NFL TV revenue