All offseason long, we saw the Minnesota Vikings linked to different quarterbacks, despite having 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on the roster. First, it was whether the Vikings would re-sign Sam Darnold, but he signed with the Seattle Seahawks for a more established long-term starting role.
Then there was the chance of re-signing Daniel Jones, but he found the opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Indianapolis Colts to be far more enticing. While Aaron Rodgers was taking his sweet time to make a decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, there was the thought of him possibly spending a year with the Vikings to capitalize on a potential Super Bowl window there instead.
Throughout it all, the Vikings opted not to acquire any other potential starters who would usurp McCarthy. While they did trade for Sam Howell, even he got traded before the season kicked off, only to be replaced by Carson Wentz.
Graziano agreed that the decision to bench McCarthy would certainly come as a surprise, but that it is possible, especially if Wentz plays well.
The next few weeks could be very telling for the Vikings’ QB room. If Wentz can somehow flourish, it wouldn’t be surprising if McCarthy’s injury recovery timeline gets extended a bit further. Ultimately, as much as the Vikings would like to further their 22-year-old’s development, coach Kevin O’Connell’s top priority is getting as many wins as possible in 2025, and the more experienced Wentz may be more equipped for the job right now.
