All offseason long, we saw the Minnesota Vikings linked to different quarterbacks, despite having 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on the roster. First, it was whether the Vikings would re-sign Sam Darnold, but he signed with the Seattle Seahawks for a more established long-term starting role.

Then there was the chance of re-signing Daniel Jones, but he found the opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Indianapolis Colts to be far more enticing. While Aaron Rodgers was taking his sweet time to make a decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, there was the thought of him possibly spending a year with the Vikings to capitalize on a potential Super Bowl window there instead.

Throughout it all, the Vikings opted not to acquire any other potential starters who would usurp McCarthy. While they did trade for Sam Howell, even he got traded before the season kicked off, only to be replaced by Carson Wentz.

“In Minnesota, what happens if Carson Wentz catches fire over these next few weeks and recharges Minnesota’s offense? Does that then become a temporary reset for J.J. McCarthy after he returns from his high ankle sprain, if only for a few games? Taking the Vikings’ word about their belief in McCarthy, such a move would be a surprise. But aside from the fourth quarter in Chicago, McCarthy’s play has been worrisome.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on J.J. McCarthy

Graziano agreed that the decision to bench McCarthy would certainly come as a surprise, but that it is possible, especially if Wentz plays well.

“Man, if the Vikings moved off McCarthy, they’d pretty much be acknowledging that everything they told us about their faith and belief in him this offseason was a ruse. I think the team really believes he’s at the stage of his development where he needs to play, and I would expect him to get the job back once he’s healthy.



But you make a good point. If Wentz has them humming, it’d be worth wondering whether they’d stick with him. This is a team that won 14 games last season and knows it has a roster capable of making the playoffs. Minnesota wants this to be a key development year for McCarthy, but it also wants to win games.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano

The next few weeks could be very telling for the Vikings’ QB room. If Wentz can somehow flourish, it wouldn’t be surprising if McCarthy’s injury recovery timeline gets extended a bit further. Ultimately, as much as the Vikings would like to further their 22-year-old’s development, coach Kevin O’Connell’s top priority is getting as many wins as possible in 2025, and the more experienced Wentz may be more equipped for the job right now.

