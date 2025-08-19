A new rumor seemingly sets the stage for Caleb Williams to have a big sophomore season with quarterback guru Ben Johnson as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The former USC star’s rookie season in Chicago was a rollercoaster ride. There were days when he tossed over 300 yards like he did against the Colts, Panthers, Vikings, and Lions, and looked like a future star. And there were also afternoons when he struggled to lead the offense to double-digit points against opponents.

There were rumblings after he was drafted by the Bears last year that he was concerned about playing in Chicago. But not because of the weather or the tough fan base, but the coaching staff in place last season. ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Turron Davenport added more to that narrative on Tuesday with an interesting report.

“A source with direct knowledge of Williams’ predraft process said Williams’ fact-finding mission about his new team soured him on Shane Waldron, who was the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator before joining Chicago in January 2024. Among chief concerns, the source said, were whether personalities would jell and how Waldron would use him.” ESPN

Caleb Williams stats (2024): 62.5 completion %, 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 87.7 rating

The report adds that Williams’ concerns played out during the season, and he never gelled with Waldron or now-former head coach Matt Eberflus. When things weren’t going well, like during their 10-game losing skid, the pair of coaches projected a feeling of, “We will figure it out, he’s a rookie.”

However, the rookie QB needed a more hands-on approach. Something they were just unwilling to use. Furthermore, the Bears did not have a veteran signal caller to help mentor him in his rookie season. Something multiple sources that talked to ESPN “found problematic.”

However, now Caleb Williams will have offensive guru Ben Johnson overseeing his maturation in 2025. The former Detroit Lions OC was the leading force behind three big seasons for the offense. And helped get Jared Goff back to being a Pro Bowl-level player again during that time.