NFL insider hints at Aaron Rodgers announcing 2025 playing status during this upcoming event

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is playing the waiting game, which has the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the same. While most NFL minds anticipate Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, it hasn’t happened yet.

There’s always the possibility that the 41-year-old will decide to retire instead of playing his 21st season in the NFL. Yet, many expect the four-time NFL MVP to want another bite at the apple. So, when will we know whether Rodgers is playing? The decision could be coming soon.

Related: 6 ideal Tyreek Hill trade landing spots ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Will Aaron Rodgers announce his intent to join the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone is waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he could be waiting to see which teams add quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, there could be another event Rodgers has been waiting on.

In Sports Illustrated’s most recent mailbag, NFL insider Albert Breer hinted at a potential Rodgers announcement happening on Pat McAfee’s upcoming ‘Big Night AHT,’ coming on Wednesday to YouTube.

“I guess we’ll all be watching Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT Wednesday on YouTube. Any day now, Aaron.” SI’s Albert Breer

Rodgers has been a frequent guest on the Pat McAfee Show in recent years, so it’s certainly possible that he’d prefer to give his good buddy the positive publicity that comes with delivering breaking news NFL fans care about. In other words, McAfee’s Wednesday event is certainly worth a watch.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: April draft projections for first and second rounds