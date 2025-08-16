Back in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts liked Anthony Richardson enough to make him the fourth overall pick in the first round. Yet, three years later, the 23-year-old has started just 15 games, going 8-7 in the process. While that’s a respectable record, not being able to rely on him forced the Colts to consider other options at the QB position.

Richardson’s durability concerns led to the Colts signing former sixth overall pick Daniel Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $14 million. Now, Richardson and Jones are entrenched in a battle to win the Colts’ starting quarterback job.

Both QBs have started one preseason game thus far. After Saturday’s game, head coach Shane Steichen admitted that the team is “very close” to naming the Colts’ starting QB for Week 1.

Jones started Saturday’s game, completing 7-of-11 passes for 101 yards in the process. Meanwhile, Richardson completed 6-of-11 passes for 73 yards while adding another 10 yards on a rushing attempt. Jones led the Colts to three points, and Richardson helped put up 10.

Steichen’s announcement should come as no surprise, as this is the typical timeframe where teams name a starter after a fierce training camp competition. Though, whether he’s leaning toward the more experienced 28-year-old with 69 NFL starts to his name or the younger hotshot remains to be seen.

We should get an answer soon enough. Yet, whoever loses the job may not necessarily be sitting for long, as there’s a reason both have yet to truly separate themselves from the pack.

