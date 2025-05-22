Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay cheered on Indiana Pacers on social media just hours before his death

Jim Irsay
The NFL community is mourning the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65. He was still active on social media just hours before his passing, cheering on the Indiana Pacers ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Go PACERS,” Irsay posted on X around noon ET. “Good luck to [owner] Herb [Simon], the entire @Pacers organization and our city!”

Shortly after sending that post, Irsay passed away in his sleep.

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” the Colts said in a statement. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts and his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.”

No cause of death was given.

In January 2024, the Colts revealed that Irsay was battling a “severe respiratory illness.” That came after he was found unresponsive in his home in December 2023 following a suspected overdose. Irsay didn’t hide his struggles with drugs and alcohol, revealing in a past interview he had been to rehab 15 times.

Irsay became the Colts’ owner in 1997 following the death of his father and a legal battle with his stepmother. Under his leadership, the Colts won the AFC South division 10 times and captured the Super Bowl during the 2006 season with Peyton Manning under center. It remains the only championship the Colts have won in Indianapolis.

Following Irsay’s passing, tributes poured in on social media.

Irsay is survived by his three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, and his 10 grandchildren.

