Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay cheered on Indiana Pacers on social media just hours before his death

The NFL community is mourning the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65. He was still active on social media just hours before his passing, cheering on the Indiana Pacers ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Go PACERS,” Irsay posted on X around noon ET. “Good luck to [owner] Herb [Simon], the entire @Pacers organization and our city!”

Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city! 💪❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 21, 2025

Shortly after sending that post, Irsay passed away in his sleep.

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” the Colts said in a statement. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts and his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.”

No cause of death was given.

In January 2024, the Colts revealed that Irsay was battling a “severe respiratory illness.” That came after he was found unresponsive in his home in December 2023 following a suspected overdose. Irsay didn’t hide his struggles with drugs and alcohol, revealing in a past interview he had been to rehab 15 times.

Irsay became the Colts’ owner in 1997 following the death of his father and a legal battle with his stepmother. Under his leadership, the Colts won the AFC South division 10 times and captured the Super Bowl during the 2006 season with Peyton Manning under center. It remains the only championship the Colts have won in Indianapolis.

Following Irsay’s passing, tributes poured in on social media.

Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr.Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr.Irsay 🥹🥹🥹🥹😢😢 pic.twitter.com/EeOh5lmec5 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) May 22, 2025

Jim Irsay was a passionate and outspoken leader who deeply loved football. He helped bring a Super Bowl to Indianapolis and leaves behind a legacy of bold decisions, community impact, and a strong commitment to philanthropy and mental health awareness.



Gone too soon at age 65. https://t.co/OTIkHq5SEs pic.twitter.com/bPDd9snFwO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 21, 2025

Irsay’s legacy, among plenty of other things, will be that he was a huge factor in forcing out Dan Snyder. https://t.co/Fg3elJoVOk — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 21, 2025

Eventually I will gather myself and write something. I will miss this gentle soul. pic.twitter.com/iI0wFQTmbu — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 21, 2025

A generous man that LOVED his Family, Community and Football team.



Jim Irsay will truly be missed. 🖤🕊️ https://t.co/HqHPNAVLsl — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) May 21, 2025

I always thought Irsay's reputation nationally was MUCH different than locally. Here, he was beloved. The Colts' rise mirrors that of the city.



Players revered him. Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney and Marvin Harrison ALL picked Irsay to present them at the Hall of Fame. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 22, 2025

This was Jim Irsay. He was deeply thoughtful and made consequential decisions, not based on public opinion:

— He cut Peyton Manning.

— He got Grigson and Pagano to find peace.

— He spoke out against Snyder.

— He hosted marathon HC and GM interviews.

He was his own man. https://t.co/GKc6icrJSG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2025

Irsay is survived by his three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, and his 10 grandchildren.