The Indianapolis Colts‘ roster is set for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Yet, just because Colts general manager Chris Ballard has trimmed the fat from 90 players down to 53, it doesn’t mean they haven’t considered more sweeping changes.

In fact, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, last week the Colts took the time to meet with Anthony Richardson‘s agent, Deiric Jackson.

According to Jackson, the meeting was “very constructive.” While the two sides met for some time, Richardson did not request a trade. However, a trade was “broached” in the meeting, so clearly Jackson is still angling to get his QB client sent to a new team.

“The Anthony Richardson situation is one I will watch closely throughout the season. Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson — who publicly questioned trust in the Colts to our Stephen Holder after Richardson lost the QB battle to Jones — met in person last week with Colts general manager Chris Ballard to clear the air. Jackson called the meeting “very constructive,” and just a chance for sides to “let feelings be known.” Though a trade was not requested, the topic was broached in this meeting. Ballard reinforced that Indy has no plans to trade Richardson and still believes in the quarterback.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Anthony Richardson

While Richardson did not demand a trade, the Colts may want to see how Daniel Jones equips himself as the team’s starting quarterback. If they look like they’re much better off with ‘Indiana Jones,’ then perhaps they’d feel more inclined to get something of value in return for the former No. 4 overall pick.

The Colts have until November 4 to finalize any deals ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. That gives them plenty of time to figure out whether the current direction they’re headed in is the right one.

Richardson is still just 23 years old. While his flaws have revealed themselves on tape in the form of inconsistency, inaccuracy, and an inability to stay healthy, he still has superstar upside if he can iron out all the kinks. Perhaps a change of scenery, to a team with a knack for getting the most out of quarterbacks, is exactly what Richardson needs.

With a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford dealing with a lingering back issue, it’s always possible the Los Angeles Rams make a play for Richardson, hoping he can develop into their future franchise QB.

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Game in NFL Week 1