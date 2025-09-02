It seems that Johnny Manziel is still feeling a lot of deep pain about his disastrous two-year run as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

When he was drafted 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Browns fans hoped the Texas A&M star could be the team’s savior and the player of their dreams. Instead, the youngster added his name to the long, long list of first-round draft busts with two very disappointing seasons in Cleveland.

Fans have little good to say about his time with the franchise, and neither does Manziel.

“I think I will always be looked at and viewed at because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out. I sit here today and I’m like, ‘F*** it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.’ So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season.” Johnny Manziel – Nightcap Podcast

So why the deep loathing for the franchise that used a first-round pick on him over a decade ago?

Well, the brash and well-publicized party animal believes the organization did nothing to put him in a situation to succeed, especially after doing in-depth research into the problematic youth he was on and off the field.

Johnny Manziel stats: 2-6 record, 57.0 completion %, 1,675 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

“Was Cleveland the best situation for me to go to? Did they help me, knowing all the things they knew about me, with all the research and everything, did they put me in the best situation? Absolutely not. It was not the right situation for me. But when it comes down to it, you take all of that aside and you throw it away, you look in the mirror and you say, I let an amazing opportunity slip. It’s on me.” Johnny Manziel

In 14 NFL appearances, Manziel posted a 2-6 record as he hit on just 57% of his passes for 1,675 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. However, while being a huge disappointment on the field, the quarterback’s passion to improve was questioned due to off-field struggles, including substance abuse.

Manziel only played two seasons in the NFL and never came close to a return after washing out of the league a decade ago.

After his two-year stint with the Browns, Manziel faced misdemeanor assault charges, was dropped by super agent Drew Rosenhaus, and lost his sponsorship with Nike. In 2018, Manziel was cleared to play in the Canadian Football League, and after six weeks on the bench for Hamilton, he was traded to Montreal.

Manziel finished his football career in the Alliance of American Football League with the American Express. He declined a chance to play in the ill-fated XFL rebirth.