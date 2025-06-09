Houston Texans work out 28-year-old former first-round cornerback

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly on the verge of signing former Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. Soon enough, they could add another player with a high ceiling to their roster.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Raiders are set to work out former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. The 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft only played 13 games across two seasons.

Yet, his NFL career came to a halt in 2021 after the Raiders released him after a video of Arnette making threats while carrying guns emerged.

However, Arnette’s football journey didn’t end there. He has since made “serious life changes,” resulting in a “complete turnaround” while playing in the UFL this past season. Arnette’s play has led to NFL teams reaching out to his UFL team, the Houston Roughnecks, for more intel on the cornerback.

Now, the Texans are the first team getting a closer look at the 28-year-old. If he impresses, he’ll likely be added to the Texans’ 90-man roster, where he’ll have to compete with a strong group led by Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre. The Texans also added Jaylin Smith in the third round, likely locking in the top four cornerbacks on the roster.

In other words, Arnette has a long road ahead, but even being in the NFL conversation again has to feel good, especially for a team in his home state of Texas.

Related: Houston Texans expected to sign four-time Pro Bowler