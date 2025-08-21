The Houston Texans are just two days away from wrapping up their preseason schedule. Three days later, the Texans’ roster has to be trimmed down from 90 to 53 players. Letting go of so many players is never an easy decision, especially for a playoff contender like the Texans.

Yet, one player may have just made the decision-making process easier for Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

According to Mo Haider of ABC13, Texans safety Jimmie Ward is being sued for allegedly assaulting a woman inside her home.

The woman reportedly had a relationship with Ward, leading to a three-year-old son (who was in the home at the time of the attack). Though, now that woman is accusing Ward of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions this year.

Making matters worse, Ward was allegedly high on crystal methamphetamine at the time of the attack. She claims Ward choked and slapped her, while later making threats on her life. He also allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The lawsuit indicates Ward’s drug-fueled attack came later.

“Ward jumped out of bed and began searching for her phone, accusing her of talking to other men,” the lawsuit says.

She then reportedly grabbed her son and ran out of the home while naked and hurt. She then proceeded to call 911. Ward was later arrested.

Ward was previously arrested on June 12 for another domestic assault charge. This incident will likely further complicate his legal process.

Ward has been with the Texans for the past two seasons, starting in all 20 games he’s appeared in. He’s set to have a cap hit of $5.6 million this season, in what is the final year of his contract.

