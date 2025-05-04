Houston Texans star now expected to miss entire 2025 NFL season

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans were cruising along in the 2024 NFL season, looking like they were poised to return to the postseason with ease. Then, in Week 16, star receiver Tank Dell suffered a gruesome season-ending knee injury.

Not only did Dell suffer a torn ACL, he also dislocated his knee while damaging his MCL and LCL, further complicating an already debilitating knee injury. Now, Dell is slowly working his way back, but according to The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Alexander, the 25-year-old is still expected to miss the entire 2025 season.

“Dell will more than likely miss the 2025 season and be placed on the physically unable to perform list, given the nature of his knee injury and the timing of his ACL surgery, which took place just two months ago. The timetable for ACL injuries is typically six to 12 months. Dell also dislocated his knee, tore other ligaments and damaged his meniscus.” Houston Chronicle on Tank Dell’s injury

After recording 709 yards and seven touchdowns as a third-round rookie in 2023, Dell was in the midst of another strong season in 2024, recording 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 appearances.

With the expectation that Dell will be placed on the PUP list, it will open up another roster spot for other Texans receivers to snag. The two draft newcomers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, are locks to make the team after being second and third-round selections.

Add them to Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, plus John Metchie, and the Texans still feel good about their receiving corps heading into the 2025 season, even without the help of Dell.

