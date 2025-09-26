All of the national attention for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys centers on Micah Parsons’ return to AT&T Stadium and the revenge game. However, it’s just as meaningful to former Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark, Green Bay’s first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, spent his entire career with the franchise before becoming a key piece in one of the biggest NFL trades in years. Now, as he prepares to face his former team, the three-time Pro Bowl selection said he’s received numerous requests from former teammates to have his game-worn jersey after Sunday Night Football.

Related: Best NFL Revenge Games 2025, including Packers vs Cowboys

However, with only one jersey to give out after the nationally televised game on NBC, Clark can only choose one of his former teammates. It appears that will be edge rusher Rashan Gary.

“I know RG had asked me the first day I got traded, and then Colby called me the other day and was talking me up about it. If I could get a jersey to all of them, I would. It’s going to be interesting. I’ll probably get it to RG or something, the oldest guy.” Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark on which Green Bay Packers player he’ll give his jersey to (H/T ProFootballTalk)

Gary, now 27 years old, entered the league in 2019 as the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The edge rusher took time to acclimate to Green Bay and both the speed and physicality of the NFL. Over time, though, Clark saw firsthand as Gary developed into a Pro Bowl edge rusher.

Related: Green Bay Packers Discussed Trading Key Starter

Gary and Packers’ defensive tackle Colby Wooden weren’t the only ones to make requests of Clark. The veteran also told reporters that Parsons asked about swapping stadium suites. Making his return to Dallas, Parsons wanted Clark’s suite to host friends and family who will be in attendance. In exchange, Clark could have Parsons’ suite if they later matched up at Lambeau Field.

While national attention will still focus on Parsons and his chance to get revenge on primetime television against Jerry Jones’ team, this matchup holds just as much significance for Clark. Plus, it gives him a chance to potentially sack quarterback Jordan Love after years of having to keep his jersey clean in practice.

Read More: NFL Defense Rankings 2025