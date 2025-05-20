Green Bay Packers revise language to ban Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘tush push’ play: Read it here

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have revised their proposal to ban the Philadelphia Eagles’ highly successful “tush push” play.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the updated ban “mirrors” the language the league used from 1920-2005 regarding pushing or pulling a player in any direction.

Packers now have revised their proposal to ban “The Tush Push” at this week’s league meeting in Minneapolis. Here is their revised proposal: pic.twitter.com/1olaumN0xd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2025

The revised proposal reads:

ARTICLE 4. ASSISTING THE RUNNER AND INTERLOCKING INTERFERENCE. No offensive player may:

(a) push or pull a runner in any direction at any time or lift him to his feet;

(b) use interlocking interference, by grasping a teammate or by using his hands or arms to encircle the body of a teammate in an effort to block an opponent; or

(c) push or throw his body against a teammate to aid him in an attempt to obstruct an opponent or to recover a loose ball; or

(d) assist the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him.

If passed, the ban would result in a 10-yard penalty for violations.

The proposal comes up for vote when NFL owners meet in Minneapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday. Twenty-four of the 32 owners must vote in favor for the ban to pass.

Green Bay cites pace of play and player safety as justification, though there’s no evidence the “tush push” increases injuries compared to other football plays.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Eagles are reaching out to other teams to lobby for keeping the play legal.

The Eagles have scored 27 touchdowns and recorded 92 first downs on the tush push over the last three seasons with Jalen Hurts under center, according to ESPN. During last year’s Super Bowl run, the play accounted for 11 scores and 32 first downs.

The “tush push” represented just 0.28% of total NFL plays in 2024.