Until the Dallas Cowboys get him under contract past this season, the Micah Parsons trade rumors won’t go away. Now that the Cowboys actually are open to hearing trade offers? Expect the Green Bay Packers‘ rumors linking them to a Parsons trade to skyrocket.

So, what could a trade for Parsons look like? Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently took a shot at an offer that may be too good for the Cowboys to refuse.

His suggestion was for the Packers to ship first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, plus a 2026 third, 2027 third, and Lukas Van Ness to the Cowboys in exchange for Parsons and a 2026 fifth. Is that too much?

Van Ness is a former first-round pick himself. The 24-year-old could be in for a breakout season as he heads into year three. Yet, that’s part of the intrigue for why the Cowboys may have more interest in an offer from Green Bay too, as Van Ness will have a chance to grow in Dallas, helping try to make up for the lost production from Parsons, who hasn’t been practicing with the team anyway.

The Packers won’t be able to draft two players in the first round who are as good as Parsons. They already tried that with Van Ness, and he’s produced seven sacks in two years. Solving their need for a pass-rusher would also allow the Packers to begin allocating their focus to other areas of the roster, knowing they have an elite solution terrorizing QBs for years to come.

Considering Parsons is a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, the Packers really shouldn’t hesitate to pay the price. Of course, that price will also involve a new contract with the 26-year-old headed into the final year of his deal.

With Myles Garrett resetting the top of the market with a contract paying an annual average value of $40 million per season, that is the starting point of negotiations. However, Parsons likely wants more, and after recording double-digit sacks all four seasons of his career, who’s to say he hasn’t earned it?

Still, there’s no guarantee the Cowboys are actually ready to accept any offer, even one as enticing as this, for Parsons. Being open to offers and actually being willing to say yes are two very different things. Yet, as always, it never hurts to present an offer.

