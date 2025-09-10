After making the Micah Parsons trade, the Green Bay Packers looked like one of the best teams in Week 2. But it wasn’t just the defense. Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs did their part too, with the latter contributing 70 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs got off to a good start, but he could be in line for a much bigger game, even on a short week with the Packers playing on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. Normally, short weeks, especially early in the season, would be cause for concern, but Jacobs reportedly lives for them.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jacobs could be “primed for a big role” on Thursday night. In fact, he wants a “rather large volume of touches.”

“Every week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur asks running back Josh Jacobs how he’s feeling. It’s essentially code for “are you ready for a big workload?” LaFleur has asked Jacobs this entering Thursday night, and Jacobs indeed wants a rather large volume of touches. In fact, Jacobs feels like having a Thursday night game early in the season is good for a running back from a recovery standpoint. He saw several eight- and nine-man boxes last week against Detroit and might see the same against Washington.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Josh Jacobs

Of course, every player goes into every game wanting to touch the ball a lot. Jacobs is no different.

The Commanders only allowed 74 rushing yards last week, which ranked 10th-best in the NFL. However, last year they allowed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, so the Packers may still be able to find a few cracks in the defense, and the former All-Pro running back could be the perfect man for the job.

Jacobs averaged 78.2 rushing yards per game last season on his way to racking up 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s behind that pace after Week 1, but a strong game in Week 2 could put the three-time Pro Bowler right back on track.

