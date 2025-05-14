Green Bay Packers’ Pro Bowl starter could begin contract holdout soon

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have had an interesting offseason, finding smaller upgrades for the defense while patching up some holes on offense too. One of the areas the Packers addressed was the interior of the offensive line, signing left guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract.

But Banks’ arrival means someone, Elgton Jenkins, is switching positions. Though he previously played guard, the Packers are asking the two-time Pro Bowl lineman to switch to center this offseason.

Yet, now he’s not participating in the team’s offseason program as he seeks a new contract. While he has two more years left on his deal, there is no more guaranteed money due to Jenkins.

“Left guard-turned-center Elgton Jenkins has not been taking part in the offseason program, and although Stenavich said Jenkins’ absence is not related to his shift to center for the 2025 season — “The conversations that we’ve had with him … he was open to it, excited about it,” Stenavich said — one league source said Jenkins, while being OK with the move to center, is looking to have his contract reworked in the wake of his position change.” Channel 3000’s Jason Wilde on Elgton Jenkins

For now, he’s set to have an $11.7 million salary in 2025 and an increase to $18.5 million in 2026. Those rates are reasonable for a player expected to play at a high level.

Considering Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst previously stated his belief that Jenkins has “a chance to be an All-Pro center,” it’s obvious that they have high expectations for the seventh-year pro.

The Packers are also working toward a contract resolution with star cornerback Jaire Alexander, though both sides hope to have an agreement in place soon.

Related: NFL insider links Pittsburgh Steelers to trade for Green Bay Packers receiver