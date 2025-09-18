All is well with the Green Bay Packers after a 2-0 start. Perhaps a bit too well.

One of the biggest reasons for the Packers’ early success has been thanks to the efforts of second-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The former Boston College head coach helped lead the Packers to a top-ten defense last year, and that performance has carried over into this season too, with Green Bay’s defense ranking fourth in points allowed.

Amazingly, that’s ahead of the Packers’ offense, which ranks sixth in scoring. Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur rose to glory thanks to his offensive prowess. Yet, if Hafley’s running a better-performing unit than LaFleur, what does it mean for his coaching future?

Chances are, we’re looking at another future NFL head coach, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Hafley could be leading a team as soon as the 2026 season.

“While the coaching carousel won’t spin for another three-plus months, some are making early cases to get on the ride. A group of up-and-coming defensive coordinators could get harder looks from teams filling head coaching roles. Jeff Hafley (Packers), Chris Shula (Rams) and Jesse Minter (Chargers) were not heavily featured in this past cycle, but don’t be shocked if that changes. All three coaches have their defenses in the top five in total scoring through two weeks. Packers coach Matt LaFleur firmly believes Hafley has what it takes to be a head coach as early as 2026.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Jeff Hafley

Hafley, 46, is viewed as an up-and-comer in the coaching industry. While many were shocked when he decided to leave a college football head coaching job for what many would describe as a demotion to a defensive coordinator in the NFL, the move seems to be paying off in a big way for Hafley.

After all, no matter how much more success he had at Boston College, he may have never been a top candidate for an NFL head coaching gig. Now? Teams may be kicking down his door just for a chance to see what he’s capable of.

As usual, there will be several teams searching for new head coaches this offseason. For now, Hafley looks like a top candidate, but many other contenders could emerge throughout the long season ahead.

