Luke Getsy returned to the Green Bay Packers and was named the Senior Offensive Assistant for the Packers for 2025. Jordan Love worked previously with Getsy when he was with the Packers in 2021 as the QB coach and pass game coordinator. The chemistry and health should lead to Love getting back on track in 2025.

QB: Jordan Love

Jordan Love dealt with multiple injuries throughout last year, which led to a change in his play. After starting the first 8 games, attempting 32 passes per game and averaging 260 ypg with 16 TDs and 11 INTs, he saw his role change to more of a game manager down the stretch.

Love finished the last 7 games, only attempting 24 attempts per game with 187 ypg passing with 9 TDs and 0 INTs. When tasked with turning it back on in the playoffs, he couldn’t. In a 22-10 loss to the Eagles, Love attempted 33 passes which he completing only 61% 212 yards, 0 TDs / 3 INTs.

RB: Josh Jacobs

The biggest beneficiary from Love’s change in style of play was Josh Jacobs, as he recorded 14 rushing TDs over his last 10 games after only having 1 in his first 7 games. Jacobs led a Green Bay rushing attack last year that was 5th in the NFL in rush yards per game and per play.

While Jacobs is only 27 years old, there are only 5 NFL RBs on active rosters with more touches in their career than Jacobs’ 1,800+. Also troublesome is the fact that in Jacob’s stellar 2022 season, he got ever so close to the no-no number of 400 touches with 393. He missed 4 games the following year, seeing his ypc drop from 4.9 to 3.5 before the bounce back ‘24 campaign.

RB: MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd is almost the forgotten man in the Green Bay backfield after Jacobs’ stellar year, and with the performances of unheralded RBs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks each averaging over 4.9 ypc. Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water; there’s a reason the Packers made him a Top-100 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

RB: Emanuel Wilson

Wilson benefited from Love’s change in the style of play after the injuries and early onslaught of interceptions, combined with Lloyd’s injury. He made the most of the opportunity by averaging 4.9 ypc on 100+ carries for 500+ yards and 4 TDs. Three of those TDs came in each of the last 3 games of the year when the Packers were limiting Love’s throws.

WR: Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs missed 4 games in a season due to injuries for the 2nd time in his 3-year career. Having multiple concussions in the same season is extremely troublesome. Doubs started the year recording 26 receptions for 384 yards (14.8 ypr). His last 6 games saw a sharp drop of almost 4 yards per reception, going from 14.8 to 10.9 with 20 catches for 217 yards.

WR: Jayden Reed

Reed was the 2nd most targeted WR on the Packers (75), following Dontayvion Wicks (76) and just 3 more than Doubs (72), despite Doubs playing in 4 fewer games than Wicks and Reed. Reed led Green Bay with 55 receptions for 857 yards. Reed put up a 73% catch rate while averaging 15.6 yards per catch while hauling in 6 TDs.

Despite only starting 4 of the first 9 games, Reed thrived with 36 receptions for 620 yards (17.2 ypr) with a 77% catch rate. He started 6 of the last 8 games but only recorded 19 receptions for 237 yards (12.5 ypr) with a 68% catch rate.

WR: Matthew Golden

While he’s not a finished prospect, what he already does well sticks out. He has an ability to float when high-pointing and wisely secures the catch away from defenders attempting to break up the reception at the mesh point. He uses his 4.2 speed wisely to break back on stop routes to protect the throw and create room to separate.

WR: Dontayvion Wicks

Despite seeing the most targets on the team for 2024, he recorded the same number of receptions (39) that he hauled in as a rookie the previous season. His catch rate plummeted almost 16%, down to 51% last year, despite his yards per target almost being cut in half year-over-year, from 10.0 to 5.5.

WR: Christian Watson

Christian Watson put up an insane 21.4 ypr in 2024 (2nd among WRs with at least 20 receptions – Alec Pierce). Yet, once again, he struggled with injuries, most importantly, tearing his ACL at the end of the season. He’s a dynamic big-play threat for Green Bay when healthy, but the addition of 2 Top-100 draft picks puts pressure on him to return and stay healthy.

TE: Tucker Kraft

Over the last 9 games of the 2023 season, Kraft took over for Luke Musgrave at tight end, who had played predominantly during the first 10 games of the pair’s rookie season. Kraft went for 29 / 350 / 2 during that stretch with 12.1 ypr and a 76% catch rate. Musgrave’s stats over the first 10 games were 33 / 341 / 1 with 10.3 ypr and a 73% catch rate.

In 2024, Kraft took the job and ran with it. Last season, in 17 starts, Kraft put up 50 / 707 / 7 with a 14.1 ypr. Only George Kittle (14.2) had a higher yards per reception among tight ends. Kraft finished 6th in receiving yards among TEs.

BOLD PREDICTION: Jordan Love

Love threw 15 TD passes in his first 5 games of 2024 before the injuries kept piling up on him. Green Bay limited the passing attack but still took calculated risks, which led to them finishing the 2024 season with the 3rd-most passing yards per play (7.95) with only the Ravens and Lions being more explosive than a banged-up Love.

Now, fully healthy, with Getsy’s return and a rookie receiver that even the Packers valued enough to select in the 1st round (first time since 2002 – Javon Walker) expect Love to shine. 4,200 yards and 40 TDs on deck for this season.