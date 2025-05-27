Chiefs heiress hard launches relationship with former QB’s son

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love is in the Kansas City air.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt seemingly hard launched her relationship with Derek Green, the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Green.

The elder Green spent six seasons in Kansas City, while the former Miss Kansas USA is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Hunt posted a series of photos of herself and Derek Green on her Instagram, including images in which they’re holding hands on a recent vacation.

“My heart is full,” Hunt captioned the carousel. “Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season. So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately.”

The pair both attended SMU, a private university in Dallas. Green played quarterback at the school from 2018 to 2021, but he transferred to Long Island University in 2022. According to his LinkedIn, Green works as a sports operations manager in Kansas City.

For her part, Hunt has been teasing this romance – without identifying her partner – for a while. Last month, she posted a photo of herself hugging an unidentified man, who is presumably Green, with their backs turned to the camera as the pair overlooked the Chiefs’ home Arrowhead Stadium. “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string,” she captioned that post, referencing Taylor Swift’s 2020 song “Invisible String.” Swift is famously in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Before Green, Hunt was linked to real estate broker Cody Keith.