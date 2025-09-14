The New York Giants will keep veteran quarterback Russell Wilson as their starter for now, showing no sense of urgency to promote rookie Jaxson Dart, according to ESPN. The decision comes despite Wilson’s uneven debut in a 21-6 Week 1 loss to Washington that fueled outside calls for a change.

Wilson completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and took two sacks in that game. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday that Wilson will start again in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, the team wants to stay patient and allow Dart to develop instead of rushing him onto the field.

Why are the Giants waiting?

A key reason for the slow approach is the ongoing absence of left tackle Andrew Thomas. Still recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered last season, Thomas is listed as doubtful and is expected to miss a second straight game. With backup James Hudson III filling in, the Giants believe it is wiser to keep the rookie quarterback on the sideline rather than expose him behind a patchwork offensive line.

Dart remains ready if needed. The Giants had a small package of plays set aside for Dart in Week 1 but never used it. During practice this week, he worked mainly with the scout team, simulating Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Wilson, 36, offered a brief response to criticism, posting “Mentally Tough” on X earlier this week. He will need that resolve against a Dallas defense that gave up 21 first-half points to Philadelphia in its opener but stiffened after halftime.

The Giants selected Dart in the first round to be their quarterback of the future, and he impressed in preseason action by completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. But the Giants want to give him more time to learn rather than thrust him into the lineup after one loss.

For now, New York is betting that patience will pay off. Wilson remains the starter, Dart continues to develop, and the team hopes improved protection will eventually give the rookie the best chance to succeed when his moment arrives.